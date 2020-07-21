6 College Football Players Given ’99’ Ratings By Analyst

There may not be a college football video game anymore, but if there were, there would be a few current players worthy of the coveted ’99’ rating.

In EA Sports’ Madden franchise, the “99 Club” is a prestigious honor, worthy of only a handful of players every year. In his latest “Three Point Stance” column, Rivals.com national analyst Mike Farrell listed six college football stars he thinks are worth the status of a ’99’ ranking.

Not surprisingly, Farrell leads off his list with the two premier quarterbacks in the country: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Farrell likens Lawrence to “Peyton Manning in his prime with wheels,” which is pretty much a description of the greatest quarterback in football history.

As for Fields, Farrell says he is “not far behind Lawrence in talent and he could be the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Or even No. 1,” adding that “if college football was a video game, then Fields would be a cheat code.”

The other four players Farrell cited are the LSU duo of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell.

Who would get a Madden-style 99 rating among college players? I have my list, plus I name the real ‘DBU’ and weigh in on James Williams and more https://t.co/nwgWs3Dwlw — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) July 21, 2020

Not surprisingly, these six players are likely to all hear their names called in the first 10 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft. There’s a reason why they are the best college football has to offer.

As for Farrell, were there any players you think he missed including?