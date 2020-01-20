Analyst Names 6 College Football “Sleeper” Teams In 2020

LSU wasn’t necessarily a “sleeper” team heading into the 2019 college football season, but few people – if any – picked the Tigers to win the College Football Playoff coming into the year.

Joe Burrow then became one of the greatest quarterbacks college football has ever seen. The Tigers blew out almost everyone they played. And LSU ended up winning the College Football Playoff national championship.

What “sleeper” teams should we look out for in 2020?

247Sports’ Brad Crawford has named six.

Only one of them is considered to be among the country’s elite programs.

Texas The only blueblood in this list, the only reason Texas fits as a sleeper is due to the Longhorns failing to live up to sizable expectations during the 2019 season. They bring back the majority of talent on defense and most importantly, Sam Ehlinger will enter his third season as the leader on the other side of the ball. Could this be the program’s best team during Herman’s tenure?

Texas brings Sam Ehlinger back at quarterback. Perhaps he could make somewhat of a Joe Burrow-esque jump in 2020. The Longhorns have been recruiting well under Herman, too.

Maybe 2020 will be the year everything finally comes together for the Austin, Texas program. Oklahoma is losing Jalen Hurts and, while the Sooners might still be the favorite to win the conference, the Big 12 could be up for grabs.

North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arizona State and Oklahoma State have also been named potential “sleepers.”

