6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point.

Week 1 can't get here soon enough.

Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season.

Six college football teams are currently projected to win every game on their schedule:

Air Force

Alabama

Georgia

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Utah

Who are you picking to go undefeated this season?