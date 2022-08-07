6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point.
Week 1 can't get here soon enough.
Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season.
Six college football teams are currently projected to win every game on their schedule:
- Air Force
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Utah
Who are you picking to go undefeated this season?