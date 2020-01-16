Analyst Names 6 Destinations For Houston QB Transfer D’Eriq King

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King has officially entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. The elite dual-threat quarterback will be playing elsewhere next season.

King, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018, will be arguably the top transfer in college football this offseason.

Several schools, from Ohio State (Justin Fields) to Oklahoma (Jalen Hurts) to LSU (Joe Burrow), have benefited tremendously from transfer QBs lately. King could do the same for someone in 2020.

Where will King land?

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon named six potential landing spots for King.

The most-notable one: LSU.

While nobody will replicate what Burrow accomplished, LSU has the responsibility of identifying the best possible replacement. Is that King or rising junior Myles Brennan? In 2019, Brennan went 24-of-40 for 353 yards and one touchdown with one interception. But through three seasons, he’s never attempted more than six passes against a power-conference foe. LSU might prefer to have an experienced option.

Brennan, a former four-star recruit, could be ready to lead LSU back to the College Football Playoff in 2020. But it would be hard to not take a chance on King, who starred for three seasons at Houston.

I’ve entered the portal I think it’s best for me and my family! — King (@DeriqKing_) January 14, 2020

Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, Tennessee and Arkansas have also been named potential landing spots.

Stay tuned.