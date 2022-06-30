6 More Schools Mentioned As Targets For The Big Ten

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: The Oregon Ducks walk toward the field prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Big Ten may not be done.

This Thursday, bombshell news surfaced saying USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The rest of the Pac-12 is reportedly blindsided by the move.

Will USC's and UCLA's decision spark a ripple effect inside the Pac-12?

According to trusted Pacific Northwest sports insider John Canzano, the Big Ten is reportedly eying six more Pac-12 schools: Oregon, Washington, Cal, Stanford and potentially Utah and Colorado.

"Big Ten isn't close to done," he said on Twitter. "Keep an eye on Washington, Oregon, Stanford and Cal. (Maybe Utah/Colorado.) I mentioned those for a reason."

Oregon would be an easy pick for the Big Ten. It's one of the biggest brands in the sport and has had quite the run of success over the past decade plus.

Also, having Phil Knight within your conference would be a big boost for the Big Ten.

