6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback

Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback.

On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.

"Notre Dame is involved," Dohn said. "We'll see what happens with them and (Texas transfer) Hudson Card. Auburn has reached out. UCLA, who's looking for a quarterback, ideally a transfer for one year. South Carolina has reached out because you want to see what happens with (starting quarterback) Spencer Rattler. Kentucky has reached out, even though I keep hearing about (Wisconsin transfer) Graham Mertz with Kentucky. And then Oregon has reached out, too."

Notre Dame can use a new quarterback after this year's starter, Drew Pyne, entered the transfer portal. UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson finished his final year of eligibility as a super senior.

Kentucky's Will Levis declared for the NFL Draft, and South Carolina is preparing for the possibility of Rattler following suit. Bo Nix could also pursue his NFL prospects after a strong year for Oregon.

At Nix's former school, new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze will likely find a new quarterback to replace the erratic Robby Ashford.

Leary entered his junior season as the preseason 2022 ACC Player of the Year after throwing 35 touchdowns last year. However, he tore his pectoral muscle six games into the season.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound passer from New Jersey said the year "did not go as expected" when announcing his transfer decision last Monday.

According to Dohn, Leary won't start throwing until February after undergoing surgery.