The 7 Colleges With The Most Players In Super Bowl 54

The Big Ten will have the best representation at the Super Bowl this year, as two of the conference’s schools lead the way with four active players each between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Iowa will be on major display in Miami in two weeks, with former stars like George Kittle standing out on the big stage. Penn State is right with the Hawkeyes with four players, including kicker Robbie Gould.

Here are the seven colleges with the most players in this year’s Super Bowl:

Iowa – 4 Penn State – 4 Clemson – 3 Kansas State – 3 LSU – 3 Oklahoma – 3 Stanford – 3

There are then a number of schools with at two players.

2- BYU, CMU, Duke, Florida, FSU, Michigan, MTSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Pitt, SCAR, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 20, 2020

ESPN’s Football Power Index likes the Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl, giving Kansas City nearly a 70 percent chance of winning the game.

FOX has this year’s Super Bowl broadcast. It’s set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Feb. 2.