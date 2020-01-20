The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The 7 Colleges With The Most Players In Super Bowl 54

Tight End George Kittle celebrating during a game.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Big Ten will have the best representation at the Super Bowl this year, as two of the conference’s schools lead the way with four active players each between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Iowa will be on major display in Miami in two weeks, with former stars like George Kittle standing out on the big stage. Penn State is right with the Hawkeyes with four players, including kicker Robbie Gould.

Here are the seven colleges with the most players in this year’s Super Bowl:

  1. Iowa – 4
  2. Penn State – 4
  3. Clemson – 3
  4. Kansas State – 3
  5. LSU – 3
  6. Oklahoma – 3
  7. Stanford – 3

There are then a number of schools with at two players.

ESPN’s Football Power Index likes the Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl, giving Kansas City nearly a 70 percent chance of winning the game.

FOX has this year’s Super Bowl broadcast. It’s set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Feb. 2.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.