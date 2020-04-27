7 Former 5-Star Recruits Went Undrafted In 2020 NFL Draft

Being a highly-ranked recruit is probably the best predictor of future success at the college football and NFL level, but it’s still far from a guarantee.

Take, for example, the following statistic about five-star recruits and the 2020 NFL Draft. According to 247Sports, seven former five-star players went undrafted in 2020.

That’s not a huge number, as dozens of former five-star recruits were eligible for the 2020 draft, but it’s still jarring to see some former elite high school players go undrafted.

Former Michigan quarterback and five-star recruit Shea Patterson highlights the list of undrafted five-stars. As of Monday morning, Patterson, the former No. 1 QB recruit in America, had yet to sign with an NFL team. He shared a classy message for his Michigan teammates on Instagram.

Patterson will probably latch onto an NFL team in some form, at least for this offseason, but it’s difficult to see him making a roster. Not many would have predicted that a couple of years ago. One former NFL mock draft even had him going No. 1 overall at one point.

Here are the six other former five-star recruits to go undrafted in 2020:

Former 5-star QB Blake Barnett

Former 5-star LB Keisean Lucier-South

Former 5-star WR George Campbell IV

Former 5-star CB Levonta Taylor

Former 5-star DL Benito Jones

Former 5-star DE Oluwole Betiku Jr.

You can view their full recruiting profiles and college history here.