7 Schools Named Contenders For Houston QB D’Eriq King

During the national championship game on Monday night, Houston quarterback D’Eriq King announced that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal. There has been a bunch of confusion over the past few months as to whether or not he’d leave for a Power Five program.

King threw for 663 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 312 yards and six scores in four games this past season. He’ll certainly have teams interested in his services.

It’s too early to determine which team has the edge in the sweepstakes for Kings, but the odds are out for which programs will are projected to be in the mix.

As of right now, the favorite to land King is LSU. That’d be quite an addition for a team that will lose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow to the upcoming NFL Draft.

Oklahoma has been in the market for transfer quarterbacks in recent years with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. However, there are a total of six programs with better odds to land King than Oklahoma.

From 247Sports:

The odds for King start with LSU (+250), followed by Arkansas (+300), Miami (+500), Oregon (+600), Florida State (+800), Michigan State (+1500) and Oklahoma (+2000).

King is such a talented quarterback that his decision could change the landscape of college football.

Just image how dynamic the LSU offense would look if King joins the reigning champions. It’d also be fun to see how he’d perform in the ACC with either Miami or Florida State.

Regardless of what decision Kings makes, it’ll certainly impact that respective team and conference in a positive way.