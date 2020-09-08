The 8 Colleges With The Most Players On NFL Rosters This Season

The 2020 NFL regular season is set to begin in a little more than 48 hours.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Houston Texans in the first game of the year on Thursday night. We’ll then have a full slate of games on Sunday – highlighted by Tom Brady and the Bucs against Drew Brees and the Saints – before getting two Monday Night Football contests to wrap up Week 1.

NFL teams are finalizing their rosters heading into the first game of the season. Eight colleges are best represented heading into Week 1.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, here are the eight colleges with the most players on NFL rosters entering the opening weekend of the 2020 regular season:

1. Alabama: 55

2. Ohio State: 50

3. LSU: 42

4. Florida: 39

5. Penn State: 34

6. Michigan: 33

7. Georgia: 32

8. Miami: 31

There aren’t too many surprises here. The one notable omission would be Clemson, as the Tigers have been as successful as any program in the country over the last five-plus years. However, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s program still has some work to do when it comes to producing NFL talent.

The first game of the 2020 NFL season will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night. The Chiefs vs. Texans Week 1 contest will be televised on NBC.