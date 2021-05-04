College football’s elites have separated themselves from the pretenders these past few years. Those same elites should be the ones competing in next season’s national championship.

The oddsmakers over at SportsLine have released eight favorites to win the 2022 championship. Half hail from the SEC, spearheaded by the Alabama Crimson Tide at +300. Clemson, Alabama’s top challenger these past few years, checks in with the second-highest odds (+400).

Oddsmakers slot Ohio State with the third-highest odds to win the 2022 championship, despite losing Justin Fields to the NFL. The Buckeyes have an ongoing quarterback competition, though. If a star doesn’t emerge, it’s tough imagining OSU getting to the title game. But with the way Ryan Day’s recruiting, nothing would surprise us at this point.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is a trendy pick to win the 2022 title. The Sooners have the fourth-highest odds (+800), according to SportsLine. Take a look at the rest of the 2022 championship odds below.

Bama gonna add another one to the dynasty? 👀 (📸 @SportsLine) pic.twitter.com/p7ADx1xJ9o — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 4, 2021

Don’t fret if your team isn’t listed. There’s plenty of off-season left, and for all we know a few other contenders could emerge this upcoming season.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida and Notre Dame each has to replace an experienced starting quarterback. Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Kellen Mond, Kyle Trask and Ian Book are each off to the NFL.

Oklahoma and Georgia enter the 2021 season with the best outlook at quarterback. Clemson also appears to be set with rising star D.J. Uiagalelei.

College football’s top contenders have to have a quality starting quarterback. It’s often the difference between the contenders and pretenders. Teams like Alabama and Ohio State should be in the championship mix, but first they need to find quarterback successors.