8 Finalists Announced For College Football Coach Of The Year

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines 36-11 in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year have been unveiled.

Three of the four College Football Playoff teams are represented, with Sonny Dykes (TCU), Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) making the cut. Lincoln Riley (USC) and Mike Elko (Duke) are the other two Power 5 coaches still up for consideration.

Joining these five are Willie Fritz (Tulane), Jon Sumrall (Troy) and Jeff Traylor (UTSA).

We're guaranteed a first-time winner this year, as none of the eight finalists have ever won the prestigious award, named after legendary former Grambling head coach Eddie Robinson.

Luke Fickell, who left Cincinnati for Wisconsin last week, won the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year trophy after taking the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.

The last head coach to win the award and the national championship in the same season was LSU's Ed Orgeron in 2019.