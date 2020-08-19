8 Major Programs Mentioned For Top QB Recruit Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is one of the top high school quarterback recruits in the country.

This has been known for a while, but it was essentially made official on Wednesday. 247Sports dropped its official ranking for the class of 2023 recruit.

Arch Manning, a New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman High product, is the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the class and the No. 5 player overall, per 247Sports.

As an elite recruit, nearly every program in the country will show interest in Manning. 247Sports mentioned eight major programs in their latest update:

Soon Manning’s recruitment will be in the forefront of the national spotlight. The likes of LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and Duke have already offered. Expect the Mannings to take things slow and treat this one like an old-school courtship.

Arch’s dad, Cooper, discussed his recruitment earlier this summer.

“We’re open to sending our kids wherever they want to go to school,” Cooper explained on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge. “I don’t think MIT is calling anytime soon. We raise them to do what they want to do. They make decisions and we support them. That’s the way it works.”

Cooper did admit that he has a lot of friends pushing for LSU.

“It’s funny. All my good friends locally in New Orleans are big LSU fans so they’ve been giving him a hard time for a long time about coming up to Baton Rouge,” Cooper said. “They’ve got a great program and Coach O has done unbelievable. Arch is friends with Walker Howard, just committed there. They’re good buddies for a long time and I know Jamie well.”

Much like basketball fans with the recruitment of LeBron James’ son, Bronny, football fans can’t wait to see where Arch Manning ends up.