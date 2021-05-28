8th Grade Football Recruit Going Viral For Ridiculous Post-Workout Photo

We don’t know what parents in Georgia are feeding their kids these days, but whatever they’re doing is working.

We may have found the next superstar high-school football player. He goes by the name of Justus “Jay” Terry.

Terry just wrapped up his eighth-grade year and is ready to enter the ranks of high-school football. Something tells us he’s going to no problem getting snaps on varsity later this year.

Terry stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 260 pounds. No, we’re not kidding. He looks like he could suit up in college this Saturday. Take a look.

Justus “Jay” Terry is right in the SEC’s backyard. We wouldn’t be surprised if Nick Saban or Kirby Smart have already picked up the phone. Earlier this year, he was invited to the Under Armour All-America Camp, and in the days since the photo was posted, he’s shared that he received offers from both Western Kentucky and USC.

From a evaluation perspective, Terry is still raw in his skill-set, which is expected at his age. But his size alone is menacing. He eats up blocks, sheds them and comes up with tackles so easily it looks like he’s competing against players half his age.

Check out Terry’s highlight tape.

Believe it or not, Terry also plays tight end.

Imagine being an eighth-grade defensive back who spends all day in classes only to have to defend a tight end double your size that same afternoon. Yikes.

Terry has SEC football written all over him. We don’t expect this to be the last we hear from the massive soon-to-be high-school freshman.