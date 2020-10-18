The Spun

9 College Football Coaches Have Announced Positive Tests So Far

A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season is a little less than two months old.

So far, the season continues to push on, despite several games being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Head coaches have not been immune from the virus, either.

Several notable head coaches have announced positive COVID-19 tests so far this season. In total, nine head coaches have revealed positive tests.

Here’s the full list. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was the latest to join the list on Sunday afternoon:

Of course, Nick Saban tested positive only to test negative three straight times, allowing him to coach on Saturday night.

“I never had any symptoms, no fever and oxygen levels are great, never been sick at all,” Saban told College GameDay on Saturday. “I don’t have any experience to evaluate how things are really going, but emotionally I’ve still felt attached (to the team). It would be totally different if I can’t coach the game tonight.

“We tested our players every day for the last several months and the fact we’ve had 240 tests in the last two days that were all negative. The fact I actually tested negative Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, positive Wednesday, then negative Thursday, Friday … I have to trust in the doctors and medical people that make these protocols safe for all of us.”

Every conference will handle the positive tests differently. For now, though, all of the conferences are planning on continuing with the season.


