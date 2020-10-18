9 College Football Coaches Have Announced Positive Tests So Far

The 2020 college football season is a little less than two months old.

So far, the season continues to push on, despite several games being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Head coaches have not been immune from the virus, either.

Several notable head coaches have announced positive COVID-19 tests so far this season. In total, nine head coaches have revealed positive tests.

Here’s the full list. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was the latest to join the list on Sunday afternoon:

FBS head coaches to announce a positive COVID test:

Nick Saban*

Jeff Brohm

Dan Mullen

Mike Norvell

Jason Candle

Blake Anderson

Chip Kelly

Kevin Sumlin

Les Miles *returned after 3 negatives — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 18, 2020

Of course, Nick Saban tested positive only to test negative three straight times, allowing him to coach on Saturday night.

“I never had any symptoms, no fever and oxygen levels are great, never been sick at all,” Saban told College GameDay on Saturday. “I don’t have any experience to evaluate how things are really going, but emotionally I’ve still felt attached (to the team). It would be totally different if I can’t coach the game tonight.

“We tested our players every day for the last several months and the fact we’ve had 240 tests in the last two days that were all negative. The fact I actually tested negative Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, positive Wednesday, then negative Thursday, Friday … I have to trust in the doctors and medical people that make these protocols safe for all of us.”

Every conference will handle the positive tests differently. For now, though, all of the conferences are planning on continuing with the season.