A 10th Player Has Decided To Transfer From Nebraska

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Matt Rhule must revamp Nebraska's roster in his first offseason.

Per The Athletic's Mitch Sherman, defensive lineman Jimari Butler became the 10th Cornhuskers scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since they concluded a 4-8 season.

Less than an hour after thanking Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon, Butler announced he received an offer from Missouri. He even had a PhotoShopped image in a Tigers uniform ready for the Twitter post.

Butler joined Nebraska in 2020 as a three-star recruit from Mobile, Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge rusher played every game in 2022, recording nine tackles (1.5 for a loss) with one pass defended.

He has three remaining seasons of eligibility.

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost early in a tumultuous 2022 season. Shortly after leading the Huskers through the final nine games, interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

The program hired Rhule on Nov. 26. He'll look to clean up Nebraska the way he did at Temple and Baylor before going to the NFL to coach the Carolina Panthers.