A College Football Program Has Shut Down After 21 Straight Losses

A liberal arts school based in Los Angeles has ended its football program. Occidental College school officials made the decision to terminate the program in the midst of financial struggles and after the team suffered through 21 straight losses.

Occidental College president Harry Elam announced the news in a statement earlier this week. The school has been hit hard with financial turmoil in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Occidental College had no other choice than to end its football program.

“Only after very careful consideration and a thorough review of past planning efforts, as well as with the deepest regard for the context and history of football at Occidental, do we make this decision,” Elam said, via Saturday Down South. “As difficult as this decision is, we believe it is the right one for Occidental.”

The college has apparently been studying the football program for several years now. The team has lost 21 straight games, which appears to have played a factor in the decision to end the program.

“We make this decision in the context of the major financial downturn the college has experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also as the result of many years’ ongoing study of the football program,” Elam continued.

Take a look at Occidental College’s full statement in the link below.

Occidental announced today the difficult decision to discontinue its football program, reflecting the unique challenges specific to competing in football at Oxy and the substantial financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/BGsz1eldYL — Occidental College (@Occidental) October 14, 2020

It’s been a difficult year for colleges across the nation. But terminating a football program has been a rare occurrence in 2020. Unfortunately, that rare occurrence took place at Occidental College this week.