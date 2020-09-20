A College Football Program’s Season Is Over After 3 Games

While most college football programs across the country are just getting started with their 2020 seasons, one team’s season is already over.

Austin Peay, an FCS program in the Ohio Valley Conference, is done with its season following Saturday’s game.

The Governors played three games this season, losing all three. However, the program did get a nice payday for coming out this year.

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman summed up their year:

Game 1: Only FCS game, lost bc all long snappers were absent due to COVID precautions Game 2: paycheck game, 55-0 loss, game played with 20-minute second half to get things over with quicker Game 3: paycheck game, 55-20 loss

Hey, at least they got paid, and at least their student-athletes got to do some competing this fall. It’s better than nothing, that is for sure.

it's September 19, and Austin Peay's season is over.

Austin Peay’s final game of the season came on Saturday against Cincinnati. The Bearcats defeated the Governors, 55-20, to open the season at 1-0.

Cincinnati is viewed by some as a College Football Playoff dark horse.

“It’s 2020,” McAfee said. “Cincinnati’s won 14 of their last 15 (games). I think this is the year, of all years, something crazy will happen. I think the state of Cincinnati gets into the College Football Playoff.”

Perhaps Austin Peay’s final 2020 college football game will have come against a future College Football Playoff team…