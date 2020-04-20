A Former Ohio State Football Player Had The Best Michael Jordan Tweet

Out of the millions of Michael Jordan-themed tweets sent out on Sunday in anticipation of The Last Dance, the best one might’ve come from a former Ohio State football player.

Jordan, arguably the greatest NBA player of all-time, is set to be featured in ESPN’s The Last Dance 10-part documentary. The documentary premiers on Sunday night.

CBS Sports sent out the following tweet in anticipation of the event: Fill in the blank: “I am the Michael Jordan of _________”

Responses ranged from “cheeseburgers” to “waking up and moving from the bed to the couch” to “I’m not sure if I’m the second best at anything, unfortunately.” (Well played, LeBron fan.)

Fill in the blank: "I am the Michael Jordan of _________" — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 19, 2020

The best response, though, came from Michael Jordan – Ohio State’s Michael Jordan, that is.

The Ohio State University ‼️‼️ https://t.co/u6mtgGkd5k — Michael Jordan (@BigMikeJ73) April 19, 2020

Well played, Mike.

Michael Jordan, 22, played at Ohio State from 2015-18. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by Cincinnati. It’s tough to live up to that name, but he’s certainly doing his part.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is set to begin at 9 p.m. E.T. Parts 1 and 2 will air this evening. An uncensored version of the documentary will air on ESPN with the censored version on ESPN2.