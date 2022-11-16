A Frontrunner Might Be Emerging For The Nebraska Job

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska continues to search for a new football head coach after firing Scott Frost early in the 2022 season.

Reports suggest the Cornhuskers could fill their vacancy by hiring another recently dismissed head coach.

The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said Nebraska has Matt Rhule "at or near the top" of its list of candidates. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has talked to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts.

Furthermore, Sherman reported that a private jet -- registered to a company that has financially supported the football program -- flew from Omaha to Rhule's hometown of Charlotte and back on Monday.

Husker Online's Sean Callahan, via Jesse Simonton of On3Sports, said he's heard Rhule's name connected to Nebraska "too much in the last 24 to 48 hours."

Former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton said Tuesday morning that Rhule was in Nebraska and the "connection is strong" between him and the program.

Rhule went 11-27 with the Panthers, who fired him after a 1-4 start. However, he previously enjoyed collegiate success when transforming Temple and Baylor. Each school went from double-digit losses in his first year to double-digit wins in his last season.

Given that track record, Sherman said onlookers would consider him "a home-run hire" for Nebraska. Currently 3-7 after going 3-9 last year, the school could certainly use a big splash.

The Cornhuskers will try to snap a four-game losing streak this Saturday afternoon against Wisconsin.