A Tennessee Fan Suffered A Serious Injury During Celebration

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: Tennessee fans cheer prior to the start of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 23, 2004 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Football injuries are unfortunately common, but they usually happen on the field, not in the living room.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement when Tennessee defeated Alabama on Saturday night. While a capacity crowd stormed the field and took apart the goalpost, viewers at home also joyfully celebrated the huge triumph.

One fan had a painful realization that he's not quite like the SEC athletes he watched. Answering an inquiry about noteworthy stories related to the game, a responder said he tore his ACL celebrating the Volunteers victory.

He posted a photo of the X-Ray and a video of him suffering the injury after jumping up and down in glee.

The fan pushed his luck by tagging head coach Josh Heupel and athletic director Danny White with a request for tickets to Tennesee's game against Kentucky on Oct. 29 to "help the healing process." Of course, he also figured he'll need sideline seats to avoid the stairs.

It might hurt now, but he'll at least have an unforgettable story attached to an incredible sports moment.