Aaron Wilson, 4-Star College Football Recruit, Has Died

Four-star defensive end recruit Aaron Wilson has passed away from cancer, according to multiple reports. He was 17.

Wilson’s death comes a little more than a month after his mother, Rasheda Mayse, shared a GoFundMe update saying her son had been diagnosed with a “a high grade midline glioma” and was fighting for his life. After undergoing brain surgery to remove the mass, Wilson was receiving chemotherapy and radiation according to his mother.

Well-known social media graphic editor Hayes Fawcett posted news of Wilson’s death earlier today. Also, 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, who covered Wilson in high school, shared a message on his Twitter account.

“Please send prayers to Aaron Wilson, his family, his coaches, teammates and friends. #RIP,” Dohn wrote.

It is with a heavy heart to announce that Aaron Wilson, a Class of 2022 SDE, has tragically just passed away due to Cancer There was no doubt that his future would’ve been extremely bright. Prayers to his family, friends, and everyone affected🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/G8Dwdlkp2M — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 26, 2021

Please send prayers to Aaron Wilson, his family, his coaches, teammates and friends. #RIP — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) April 26, 2021

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Wilson was the No. 4 player in Maryland and the 108th-ranked recruit nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

A star at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, he held nearly 20 scholarship offers at the time of his death. In evaluating Wilson last year, Dohn called him a “multi-year starter at Top 10 program with NFL first-round draft potential.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Wilson’s teammates, family and friends during this time. This is an unspeakable tragedy.