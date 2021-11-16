ABC Had Monster College Football TV Ratings On Saturday

ABC scored massive ratings for two Big Ten college football games last Saturday.

The Big Ten clash between No. 6 Michigan and Penn State was the most-watched game of the day. It garnered 5.9 million viewers. And better yet, it was a pretty good football game as the Wolverines escaped with a 21-17 victory over the Nittany Lions.

An SEC battle on Saturday night wasn’t far behind Michigan-Penn State. Georgia vs. Tennessee on CBS had 5.8 million viewers.

ABC scored the third-highest watched game as 4.7 million viewers tuned in to watch Purdue take on Ohio State in Columbus.

Michigan-Penn State on ABC was Saturday's most-watched game (5.9 million viewers), followed by Georgia-Tennessee on CBS (5.8M) and Purdue-Ohio State on ABC (4.7M). ESPN says it was ABC's most-watched November Saturday since 2016. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 16, 2021

When it comes to television audiences, the Big Ten is king. Specifically, Michigan and Ohio State tend to dominate the ratings.

“Nobody puts butts in seats or in front of TVs like the Maize and Blue. File that away for when it’s time for these bowl games to pick matchups,” one Michigan fan said.