Adam Schefter Has Message For Tom Rinaldi As He Leaves ESPN

On Friday morning, legendary ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi penned his final farewell to the Worldwide Leader before he leaves for FOX Sports later this year.

In a two-minute segment, Rinaldi remembered some of the most touching and enduring moments he had on the show. From Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, who saw his Boilermakers knock off Ohio State before his passing, to moments shared with co-workers like Kirk Herbstreit, Rinaldi remembered it all.

College football fans everywhere are sad to see him leaving ESPN. So too, are his colleagues at the Worldwide Leader like NFL insider Adam Schefter.

After Rinaldi said goodbye this morning, Schefter sent the longtime ESPN reporter a message.

“Thank you and best wishes to television’s best story teller,” Schefter said.

A few weeks ago, Rinaldi opened up on why the move was necessary for him at this stage in his life.

“This was a next in every shape that I just absolutely wanted to do,” Rinaldi told The Athletic. “It’s a next step in some opportunities that I wouldn’t have had with any other entity. Fox has his world-class portfolio of events, many that I’ve never been a part of. There’s such a great allure in that. That’s really the core reason to be able to come over and try to contribute to these incredible events.”

We can’t wait to see what Rinadli does next.