Adam Vinatieri's Son, A.J., Announces New Commitment

A.J. Vinatieri, the son of NFL kicking legend Adam Vinatieri, has announced a new college commitment.

Two weeks after decommitting from UMass, Vinatieri committed to Ball State on Saturday. The Zionsville (Ind.) product will join the Cardinals for the upcoming 2022 season.

"Excited for what the future holds," Vinatieri wrote on Twitter.

Vinatieri is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Chris Sailer Kicking rates him as a four-and-a-half star recruit.

"AJ has all the tools to be a dominant D1 Punter," Sailer said in his assessment. "His best ball is ready right now. I really like his upside and potential in this area. AJ is also a talented kicker. He hits a D1 level ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong.”

Vinatieri will be on scholarship at Ball State, but also had recruited walk-on offers from Florida, LSU and Michigan.