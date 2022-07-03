Adam Vinatieri's Son, AJ, Announces His Decommitment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after breaking the NFL record for most field goals made, in the 2nd quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

A.J. Vinatieri, the son of NFL legend Adam Vinatieri and one of the top specialists in the 2022 class, has announced a late change of plans for next year.

Vinatieri, who committed to UMass in February, backed off of that pledge on Friday night.

"I have decommitted from the University of Massachusetts, and my recruitment is now 100% open," Vinatieri tweeted.

The younger Vinatieri was supposed to enroll at UMass this summer and compete for the starting punting role for the Minutemen.

When Vinatieri originally committed, he chose a scholarship at UMass over reported preferred walk-on offers from larger programs, including Florida, LSU and Michigan.

Perhaps the Zionsville (Ind.) product will revisit one of those opportunities, or is waiting to hear if he has a scholarship coming from another Power 5 school.

According to Chris Sailer Kicking, A.J. Vinatieri is "a great-looking athlete with a powerful leg."

"AJ has all the tools to be a dominant D1 Punter," Sailer said. "His best ball is ready right now. I really like his upside and potential in this area. AJ is also a talented kicker. He hits a D1 level ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong.”