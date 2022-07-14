Adrian Martinez Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Extremely Clear

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State after four seasons in Nebraska. Despite switching programs, the quarterback hopes everyone associated with the Cornhuskers will remember him fondly.

Speaking to reporters at the Big 12 Media Day, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, Martinez expressed optimism of mending the relationship with Nebraska down the road.

"I’d say the time for reflection isn’t upon us yet, you know? I want to wait on that, and hopefully I didn’t burn that bridge," Martinez said.

While Nebraska went 15-29 over the last four seasons, Martinez leaves behind a decorated run. He's tied for third on the all-time leaderboard with 45 passing touchdowns and trails Tommy Armstrong Jr. by 380 passing yards for the school record.

Martinez said he feels no animosity toward the program.

"I have a lot of love for Nebraska and always will. It’s my alma mater," he said. "I mean, shoot, I was there for four years and still have best friends and really close people there. So, in time, we’ll see what that looks like. But I have nothing but love for Nebraska.”

Unfortunately, Martinez didn't end on a high note. Although he finished 2021 with 13 rushing touchdowns, he also surrendered seven interceptions in his final three games, all losses.

He'll continue his collegiate career for the Wildcats, who went 8-5 with a Texas Bowl win over Louisiana State last season.