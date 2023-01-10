Air Force Announces College Football Player Has Died At 21

5 Sep 1998: General view of a goalpost during a game between the Air Force Falcons and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Falcons defeated the Demon Deacons 42-0. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

Air Force offensive lineman and Cadet Third Class Hunter Brown died at age 21.

The Academy revealed the tragic news Tuesday, announcing that Brown experienced a "medical emergency" while leaving his dormitory Monday morning.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Brown was pursuing a major in management at Air Force after graduating from U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

"Our players, staff, and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," head coach Troy Calhoun said. "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter."

Our hearts go out to Brown's family, friends, and everyone at The Academy mourning his sudden passing.