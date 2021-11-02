The Spun

Al Golden Reportedly A Target For College Football Job

Al Golden points during his intro press conference.CORAL GABLES, FL - DECEMBER 13: Former Temple University football coach Al Golden, 41, speaks to the media after being introduced as the new head coach at the University of Miami on December 13, 2010 in Coral Gables, Florida. Golden is replacing Randy Shannon, who was fired November 27 after a 7-5 season (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former Miami and Temple football coach Al Golden is reportedly in the mix for a current open head coaching position.

Golden is a possible candidate for the opening at UConn, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz. The Huskies are looking for a new coach after Randy Edsall stepped down midseason.

Golden has been the linebackers coach of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals the last two seasons. Prior to that, he spent two years as the linebackers coach of the Detroit Lions after coaching the Lions’ tight ends for two seasons.

From 2011-15, Golden coached at Miami, compiling a 32-25 overall record and reaching a pair of bowl games. From 2006-10, he led Temple to a 27-34 mark, including a 26-23record in his final four seasons.

UConn, meanwhile, is 1-8 on the season after sitting out all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskies are 10-47 since 2016 and haven’t posted a winning season since 2010.

