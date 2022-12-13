Alabama 4-Star Freshman Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has entered the transfer portal.

The former four-star recruit confirmed his decision after On3's Matt Zenitz reported the news Monday evening.

Anderson was the fourth-ranked wide receiver and the No. 35 overall player from the class of 2022, per 247Sports. The New Orleans native also received offers from top schools such as Georgia, LSU, USC, and Texas before committing to Alabama.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared Anderson to former Alabama star Jaylen Waddle. He called the 5-foot-9, 184-pound wideout "a big play waiting to happen" who "seems destined to eventually emerge as an impact inside receiver."

However, Anderson didn't accrue any stats in a 2022 season derailed by a knee injury suffered during the offseason.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Crimson Tide with 42 receptions this season, but the position could get more crowded next year. Alabama's 2023 recruiting class consists of four four-star wide receivers, including the top-ranked Malik Benson.