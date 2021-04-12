Alabama A&M’s Coach Had Blunt Message For Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders’ coaching career began with a picture-perfect 3-0 start. Ever since, it’s become a nightmare he can’t wake up from.

Jacksonville State fell to 3-3 over the weekend. This time, the Tigers lost in a shootout to Alabama A&M. JSU has now lost three straight.

It was never going to be easy for Sanders, who is in his first-ever season as a college football head coach. He has a target on his back, seeing that his Jacksonville State program now receives more publicity than even some Division-I programs.

Prior to Jacksonville State’s loss to Alabama A&M over the weekend, the Bulldogs head coach had a message for Sanders: “I’m about to turn the Bulldogs loose on him.” He was, of course, referring to his players, which he has the upmost confidence in.

“I don’t have to give a rah-rah speech this week,” said Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor ahead of the Bulldogs’ match-up with Sanders’ Tigers.. “Coach Sanders said he wants some dogs. Well, I’m about to turn the Bulldogs loose on him.”

The Bulldogs have just left campus for the drive to Mississippi. They face the Tigers of Jackson State at 2 p.m. tomorrow on ESPN. Coach Connell Maynor talked to the media before joining his team. Safe travels and Go Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/A45zeKvlez — Alabama A&M University (@aamuedu) April 9, 2021

Deion Sanders is facing his first major challenge as a college football head coach. He’s well aware it takes a process for players to actually buy into a culture he’s trying to implement.

“It’s a whole lotta ‘I believe’ around here, but it ain’t a whole lot of substance behind it,” Sanders admitted following the loss, via the Clarion Ledger. “And I told all of them, we would come to that point in time in this game where adversity was going to hit us and we was going to see do you really believe. And we didn’t.”

Sanders and the Tigers will wrap up their 2021 spring schedule in two weeks when they take on Prairie View A&M.