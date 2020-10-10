Alabama Fans Are Loving Nick Saban’s New Look Tonight

The 2020 college football season has given us some crazy games – and some interesting looks from college football coaches who usually wear the same thing every Saturday.

The pandemic has necessitated sideline masks and face guards for college football coaches.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is sporting a cool look on Saturday night ahead of the game against Ole Miss. Crimson Tide fans are loving the look.

Alabama fans are both comparing their head coach to Bane and telling the Crimson Tide that they need those gray apparel items.

“I need that hat now,” one fan said. “Exactly,” another replied.

The Bane-esque mask is really what makes the outfit, though.

“Digging these Bane vibes from Coach. Embrace your villain,” Roll ‘Bama Roll tweeted.

Saban is set to take on one of his former assistant coaches in Lane Kiffin, who is leading the Ole Miss football program.

Kiffin is excited for the matchup.

The former Alabama offensive coordinator has a special outfit for tonight, too. He’s wearing a suit in honor of Bear Bryant.

Alabama and Ole Miss are scheduled to kick off shortly. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Crimson Tide enter tonight’s game as a three-touchdown favorite.