Alabama Fans Are Furious With DC Pete Golding vs. Ole Miss

Alabama is currently tied with Ole Miss in the third quarter despite being able to seemingly score at will against the Rebels. The issue, clearly, is that the Crimson Tide aren’t playing much defense themselves.

Ole Miss has scored four touchdowns this far. Quarterback Matt Corral is 12-of-17 for 216 yards with two scores. The running game has been working too – Ole Miss has rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on just 26 carries.

Alabama’s inability to pull away is driving fans a little crazy. They’re laying blame at the feet of defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Golding has been the team’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season. He joined Alabama back in 2017.

Many are also wondering if Charlie Strong, who joined Alabama’s staff as an analyst, would be a better fit, given his experience.

Graph of Alabama defense since Pete Golding. pic.twitter.com/5MpT53cBKl — Smart Guy (@SmartJames1981) October 11, 2020

Leave Pete Golding in Oxford — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) October 11, 2020

So like last year we gave Pete Golding a pass with the injuries… But tonight healthy this first half is unacceptable. — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) October 11, 2020

Pete Golding will have plenty of time to think about how to get better on his walk back to Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/2SMdHHWttd — Drunk Nick Saban (@DrunkSaban) October 11, 2020

For the love of God place Charlie Strong in Pete Golding’s position. — Ty Pulliam (@ASTheBeardedOne) October 11, 2020

If only there was a defensive minded, analyst on staff that would be readily available to replace Pete Golding. pic.twitter.com/dTmWdClfHG — Jase (@jsbuttram) October 11, 2020

Ole Miss has gained a whopping 387 yards on only 15 first downs. The Rebels are hitting on a lot of big plays.

It’s currently 28-28 early in the third quarter. You can catch the game on ESPN.