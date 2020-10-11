The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With DC Pete Golding vs. Ole Miss

Nick Saban reacting to an Alabama football game.TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a touchdown by the Citadel Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama is currently tied with Ole Miss in the third quarter despite being able to seemingly score at will against the Rebels. The issue, clearly, is that the Crimson Tide aren’t playing much defense themselves.

Ole Miss has scored four touchdowns this far. Quarterback Matt Corral is 12-of-17 for 216 yards with two scores. The running game has been working too – Ole Miss has rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on just 26 carries.

Alabama’s inability to pull away is driving fans a little crazy. They’re laying blame at the feet of defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Golding has been the team’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season. He joined Alabama back in 2017.

Many are also wondering if Charlie Strong, who joined Alabama’s staff as an analyst, would be a better fit, given his experience.

Ole Miss has gained a whopping 387 yards on only 15 first downs. The Rebels are hitting on a lot of big plays.

It’s currently 28-28 early in the third quarter. You can catch the game on ESPN.


