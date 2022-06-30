Alabama Football Adds Big Commitment To Its 2023 Class

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama scored another 2023 recruit Wednesday in Cole Adams.

The four-star wide receiver announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. He posted a statement on Twitter thanking his friends, family, coaches, and teammates before referencing Lynyrd Skynyrd’s "Sweet Home Alabama."

The Owasso, Oklahoma, native chose Alabama over Oklahoma and Arkansas. After visiting all three schools, Adams told On3's Chad Simmons that he was blown away by his trip to Tuscaloosa.

"The standard at Alabama is unbelievable, so it is a hard one for anyone to beat, and nobody beat it," Adams said. "I had great trips to Arkansas and Oklahoma, and both are great schools, but after that visit, Alabama moved to the top and they were never beaten."

Listed at 5'10" and 180 pounds, Adams isn't the largest prospect. However, he's excited to show he belongs in the SEC for a school that "checked every box."

"A huge reason I picked is Alabama is because I love proving myself," Adams told Simmons. "I am not the biggest or the strongest, but I work hard, and I love to prove myself. There is no better place to do that than Alabama."

Per 247Sports, Adams is the No. 40 wide receiver in the class of 2023. He joins an Alabama recruiting class led by quarterback Eli Holstein and five-star cornerbacks Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley.