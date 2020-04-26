The Spun

Alabama Football Sends A Classy Message To QB Jalen Hurts

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts at Kansas.LAWRENCE, KANSAS - OCTOBER 05: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners watches from the sidelines during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts’ selection in the second round of the NFL Draft was arguably the most-surprising pick of the entire weekend.

The former Oklahoma quarterback was selected in Round 2 by the Philadelphia Eagles. No one saw this coming, as Philadelphia already has a young Carson Wentz at the position.

Wentz has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, though, and Hurts is a versatile player. It’s possible the Eagles will have formations featuring both Wentz and Hurts in 2020.

Hurts, of course, began his college football career at Alabama. He started as a true freshman and led the Crimson Tide to the national title game. Hurts led them back to the title game as a sophomore, but was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa at halftime, and never got his job back.

The dual-threat quarterback stayed at Alabama for his junior season before transferring to Oklahoma for his senior year. Hurts starred for the Sooners, being a Heisman Trophy finalist on way to the College Football Playoff.

Hurts remains beloved by the Alabama football program, which sent him a classy message after he was drafted.

Alabama had two quarterbacks drafted this year, as Tua Tagovailoa was pick No. 5 by the Miami Dolphins in Round 1.

Perhaps we’ll eventually get an NFL matchup between the two former Crimson Tide star quarterbacks.

