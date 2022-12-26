Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: The New Orleans Saints kickoff to the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead.

The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.

"Definitely the food. That's my favorite thing about New Orleans," Dale said about what he wants to experience. "But I can't go too crazy before the game. I don't want to put on any weight."

While the senior isn't typically worried about pre-workout weigh-ins, Dale said he must be mindful not to go overboard this week.

"You get a different type of appetite when you come here, so you just got to be careful," he said.

Dale will surely be tempted by the jubilant city's vibrant food scene throughout the week. He can enjoy some jambalaya, gumbo, and beignets in moderation before the Sugar Bowl begins Saturday at noon ET.