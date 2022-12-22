Alabama Football Star Makes Decision On 2023 Season

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: The Alabama Crimson Tide take the field prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o will play in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

The game announced Thursday that To’oto’o accepted an invitation, which means he'll forgo a fifth year of eligibility to enter next year's NFL Draft.

To’oto’o earned first-team All-SEC honors this season with 90 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Crimson Tide. Per AL.com's Mark Heim, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said Alabama coaches praised the former Tennessee transfer as one of the smartest players they've met.

"I’m excited to see him take command on the field and be the field general those guys talk about him being up there in Tuscaloosa," Nagy said. "He’s excited about getting that opportunity."

To’oto’o will join seven other Crimson Tide players at the Senior Bowl, an exhibition taking place on Feb. 4 on the NFL Network. With his sights on going pro, the potential first-round pick may not play in New Year's Eve's Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.