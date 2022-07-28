Alabama Freshman Reveals He Weighed More Than 400 Pounds

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis has shed considerable weight ahead of his freshman season.

Oatis drew national attention for his 6'4", 286-pound stature in eighth grade. While that size helped him land early offers from Alabama and other major programs, he's since had to manage that huge frame.

On Wednesday night, Oatis revealed that he's weighed as much as 416 pounds. However, he's now down to 342 as he embarks on his journey with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has officially listed Oatis at 370 pounds, but the four-star recruit from Mississippi's Columbia High School has put in work to begin camp slimmer.

In June, Oatis said he had lost 59 pounds and wanted to drop 17 more. Having cut 74 pounds, he's only two shy of hitting that target.

Per 247Sports, Oatis ranked as the nation's No. 71 prospect from the class of 2022. While he may not receive much playing time as a true freshman, he's an intriguing talent to watch in Tuscaloosa.