Alabama Is Raving About 1 Player At SEC Media Days

Jahmyr Gibbs is drawing rave reviews from his new Alabama teammates and coach.

After accruing 1,216 scrimmage yards for Georgia Tech last season, the running back transferred to the Crimson Tide in December. During SEC Media Days, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports, members of the team gushed over the new addition.

Head coach Nick Saban said Gibbs has already "made a really, really positive impact on our team" both on and off the field.

"He’s an outstanding player," Saban said at CNN Center in Atlanta. "He’s a very mature person. He’s got great work ethic. He’s very talented from an ability standpoint. He’s got speed. He’s a really good receiver. He does a great job of pressing holes and getting the defense to commit to things and making a cut and gets to top speed very quickly, which are all tremendous assets for a running back."

Quarterback Bryce Young marveled at how quickly Gibbs picked up the offense. The Heisman Trophy winner also praised his teammate's football IQ as a runner, receiver, and blocker.

"He knows where he always needs to be," Young said. "I’m super excited to watch him, to play alongside him. It’s been really fun just being able to play with him and practice."

Star linebacker Will Anderson described the difficulty of guarding Gibbs in pass-catching situations.

"He’s like a little wide receiver sometimes,” Anderson said. "You have to take those wheel routes on him and stuff like that, you really get on your horse because he’s got wheels and he can run. He’s dangerous out of the backfield, but I love it. It’s fun to watch."

The 5'11", 201-pound back averaged 5.2 yards per carry in each of his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Based on these glowing early reviews, Gibbs could be poised to play a significant role in Alabama's offense this season.