Alabama LB Dylan Moses Announces He’ll Return To School In 2020

Alabama football received massively good news on Monday night. Star linebacker Dylan Moses, who missed the entire 2019 season after tearing his ACL, is returning to school in 2020.

Despite his injury, Moses was projected as a likely first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead, he’ll be back in Tuscaloosa, hoping to help lead the Crimson Tide to a national title.

Originally, Moses was supposed to announce his decision after the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday. However, he elected to do so on his personal Instagram account this evening.

“The 2020 season will be very personal to me and I want nothing more than to finish my Alabama career in style,” Moses wrote. “This program’s goal is to compete for championships and next year will be no different. Next season isn’t about draft stock or money–it’s about grinding with my brothers and winning another national title. To my brothers, we have a lot of unfinished business to take care of over the next 12 months and it’s time to go to work. Thank you Bama Nation for all of your love and support. You haven’t seen the last of me–or this football team yet!”

In 2018, Moses earned All-SEC second team honors from the league’s coaches, as well as second team All-America designation from Walter Camp. He compiled 86 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Without question, he will anchor the Crimson Tide’s defensive unit next fall.

Alabama concludes its 2019 season against Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl this Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.