The College Football Playoff field is officially set.

We’ll get No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson against No. 3 Ohio State. It should be a fun playoff.

The date, kickoff time and locations for the two playoff semifinal games have been set. Here’s what we’ll get from Alabama and Notre Dame.

Date: Friday, January 1

Kickoff time: 5 p.m. E.T.

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV channel: ESPN

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will play the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 1 (5:00pm ET on ESPN). — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) December 20, 2020

Notre Dame will be a heavy underdog against Alabama, but Brian Kelly thought his team was very deserving of a playoff bid.

“There’s no doubt this football team is one of the best four teams in the country, and we’ll leave the rest up to the committee,” Kelly said.

“We’ve got two top 15 wins. We’ve got a win over this Clemson team, which was No. 1 in the country. I don’t think anybody has a resume with those two wins. And we played 11 games. That matters.”

No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will meet in the other College Football Playoff semifinal game. That game will kick off at 8:45 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.