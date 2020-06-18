The Spun

Alabama, Ohio State Announce Massive Non-Conference Series

ohio state players defend alabama's hail mary attemptNEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Tyvis Powell #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts a ball in the fourth quarter during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Two of college football’s premier programs have agreed to a future home-and-home series.

Alabama and Ohio State, two of the top three programs in the country, announced this afternoon a future non-conference series.

Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith teased news of the series earlier this afternoon with a reference to Ohio State’s College Football Playoff win over Alabama.

“Excited to announce a heavyweight upcoming home and home football series today! Official announcement coming soon but you may remember this game,” he wrote.

Ohio State and Alabama have since announced the news officially.

The games will take place in 2027 and ’28. Ohio State will host the ’27 game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, while Alabama will host the ’28 game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

“We’d like to thank University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and Senior Deputy Director of Athletics Finus Gaston, who worked so hard with us to get this series scheduled,” Diana Sabau, Ohio State Deputy Director of Athletics, said. “Building a non-conference schedule with tradition-rich programs is important to the competitive excellence of our program and the department, and it is great for our fans. We are excited for both schools and pleased to be able to share in this announcement today with the University of Alabama.”

We can’t wait for this one.

