Former Alabama Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Tonight’s Game

Alabama and Ole Miss are engaged in one heck of a shootout in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday evening.

The Crimson Tide and the Rebels have been trading blows since the first quarter started and they have not stopped as we enter the fourth quarter.

It’s Alabama 42, Ole Miss 42 with just more than 11 minutes to play in tonight’s game.

While the game has been entertaining and full of exciting plays, it’s lacked quality defense. Neither the Crimson Tide nor the Rebels have been able to do much of anything when it comes to making a defensive stop. Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin’s respective defenses have been lit up on Saturday evening.

A former Crimson Tide defensive player is not happy with what he’s seen.

Former Alabama linebacker Jamey Mosley, the brother of former Crimson Tide star C.J. Mosley, used one word to describe the Crimson Tide’s performance on Saturday night.

“Disgraceful,” he wrote.

You’re not going to find too many Alabama fans who disagree with that word choice.

Still, the Crimson Tide have a good chance to come away with a victory. Alabama and Ole Miss are tied and Mac Jones has his offense moving into Rebels’ territory.

The finish can be seen on ESPN.