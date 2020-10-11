Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Big 12 jokes are rolling in on social media during the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN.

The Crimson Tide and the Rebels are playing a highly-entertaining game this evening. Alabama and Ole Miss are tied, 35-35, late in the third quarter.

While the offensive output has been incredible for both Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin’s teams, defense has been optional.

Alabama has already allowed twice as many 50-plus yard plays as it had in the previous two seasons combined. Ole Miss’ defense hasn’t been much better.

While it’s a fun game to watch, it has not been an impressive display of defensive football. The Big 12 is constantly mocked for poor defense, so it’s only fair to do the same to the SEC on Saturday night.

“SEC fans can’t make fun of the Big 12 for at least a month,” The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo tweeted.

SEC fans can’t make fun of the Big 12 for at least a month. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) October 11, 2020

Kiffin has at least set a Nick Saban assistant record tonight:

Lane Kiffin's 35 points is the most a former Nick Saban assistant has ever scored on The Boss. This is Saban's 21st game vs. a former assistant. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) October 11, 2020

And it’s not just Alabama and Ole Miss’ defenses that are playing poorly. Most of the conference, outside of Georgia, has looked pretty awful on the defensive side of the ball this season.

LSU’s defense has been so bad that there are already calls for Bo Pelini to be fired.

It’s still fun to watch (for the most part), though.

Alabama and Ole Miss are playing on ESPN.