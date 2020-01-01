Alabama Player Before Citrus Bowl: We Won’t Ever Be Here Again

For the first time in nine years, Alabama is playing in a non-New Year’s Six or BCS bowl game. They clearly don’t want to make a habit of this.

After finishing the regular season at 10-2, the Crimson Tide were left out of the SEC title and College Football Playoff picture. A date with Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl is their consolation prize.

Before today’s game, Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher addressed his teammates. His message was simple: we don’t ever want to be back here.

“Play for each other, do it one more time for each other. Prove to everybody we ain’t supposed to be here,” Fletcher said. “We ain’t never gonna be here again. Prove that to them right now.”

Yikes. Not the kind of audio you want to hear if you work for the Citrus Bowl.

Thus far, Alabama looks like it belongs here. The Tide are locked in a pretty tight battle with Michigan.

After jumping out to a 7-0 lead on their first play from scrimmage–an 85-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Jerry Jeudy–Alabama fell behind 13-7 to the Wolverines. However, the Crimson Tide just regained the lead on a touchdown run by Najee Harris.

