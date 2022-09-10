Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 13: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks at the scoreboard during the third quarter in the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon.

Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the Longhorns fell short, fans impacted the Alabama football team.

After the game, Alabama star Will Anderson called the game the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced. That's saying something considering the hostile environments the SEC typically creates.

"Bama LB Will Anderson says that the Texas atmosphere was the loudest and craziest he’s ever experienced in his college career," said Ross Dellenger.

Luckily for Alabama, the crowd's impact wasn't enough for the Crimson Tide to lose. A late fourth-quarter field goal proved to be the difference in a 20-19 ballgame.

Alabama remains undefeated at 2-0 on the season. The Crimson Tide get a much needed clean-up game next Saturday vs. Louisiana Monroe.