Alabama State Coach Reveals His Problem With Deion Sanders

Things got heated between Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. on Saturday afternoon.

Robinson had no interest in chatting with Sanders following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

Postgame video of the heated interaction between Sanders and Robinson went viral.

Following the game, Robinson Jr. revealed his issue with Sanders.

“I guess me being up front, I thought it was a lot of disrespect the whole week,” Robinson said. “So you’re not going to be disrespectful the whole week in the media. We didn’t talk in the pregame. I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole huddle in our end zone and came the long way around to get to his side of the field in pregame. I thought that wasn’t classy at all.

“So in the postgame, I’m not about to give you an Obama bro-hug. I’m going to shake your hand and I’m going to go home. I’m always going to be respectful and respect the game … I’m just going to show up for the SWAC. He ain’t SWAC; I’m SWAC. He ain’t SWAC,” Robinson added.

Robinson added that he has respect for Sanders as a head coach.

“So he’s in the conference, doing a great job — can’t knock that. Got a great team. His son should be up for the Heisman Trophy. I love Shedeur — great player. I love what he’s doing for the conference. Love all that, but you’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school, and then want a bro-hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off. Period. You got the ‘W.’ Great job.”

Next year's game should be fun...