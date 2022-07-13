Amari Cooper Has Message For Recruit: College Football World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Florida Gators appear to be taking an aggressive approach to recruiting wide receiver Andy Jean.

Via Brandon Carroll of All Gators, the class of 2023 recruit shared a video he received from Amari Cooper. The NFL star said he heard great things about Jean from Tiger Jones, Florida's director of speed improvement and skill development.

"Tiger Jones say you got the full package. That’s the Tiger Jones,” Cooper said. “The one who trained me. Got me right mentally, physically, everything for the combine. So, tap in with that boy at the University of Florida."

Fans took notice of the endorsement from a four-time Pro Bowler.

Others, meanwhile, are wondering why an Alabama alumnus is campaigning for the Gators.

Along with Cooper's connection to Jones, current Florida head coach Billy Napier was a wide receivers coach during Cooper's final two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

It's still intriguing, as Alabama also made Jean a scholarship offer. The four-star recruit is the class of 2023's 38th-ranked wide receiver on 247Sports.

Will Jean take Cooper's advice?