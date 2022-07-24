Analyst Calls Miami Football's Turnover Chain Decision The 'Right Move'

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Robert Knowles #20 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The turnover chain has been a staple of Miami football for the past several years. Unfortunately, it's been almost all hype with little substance to back it up.

Mario Cristobal isn't going to let it continue; not on his watch.

The Hurricanes are scrapping the celebration prop as Cristobal implements a strict and disciplined culture for his team.

On3 analyst J.D. Pickell thinks it's the "right move" for Miami football.

“I personally love that Mario Cristobal said no more turnover chain, he said, via On3. "Because if you look at Miami’s defense since the turnover chain’s birth in 2017, it has been a steady decline. They had 31 turnovers that they forced in 2017; they had 11 turnovers forced last season.”

The turnover chain is a cool idea when your defense is stout and the team is winning games.

Unfortunately, the Hurricanes' celebratory prop turned into a laughingstock over the years.

Cristobal is all about action and little talking.