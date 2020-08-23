Analyst Names College Football’s Most ‘Interesting’ Player In 2020

Who’s the most interesting player in college football heading into the 2020 regular season? One analyst has made his pick.

The sport’s biggest star at this point is clearly Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers star is alone on the sport’s pedestal now that Justin Fields’ Ohio State season has been pushed to winter of 2021, at the earliest.

But is Lawrence the most “interesting” player in the country? We pretty much know what we’re going to get from the Clemson quarterback.

College Football News expert Pete Fiutak is going with another quarterback as his most “interesting” player in the country.

The pick: Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

1. QB Spencer Rattler, RFr. Oklahoma Next. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and now it’s Rattler’s turn to take over what has become the most glamorous position in college football over the last three years. The key recruit in last year’s Sooner class, he got a season to work behind Hurts and get in a little bit of time. With his arm, mobility, and confidence, he should be ready to live up to the job and make it his for the next few years.

It’s tough to argue with this one. As Fiutak mentions, Lincoln Riley has become as good of a QB developer as there is in college football.

Mayfield, Murray and Hurts all starred at the position for the Sooners. The first two won the Heisman Trophy and the latter was a finalist.

Will Rattler, a former five-star recruit, be next?

Oklahoma fans can’t wait to find out.

You can view the full rankings here.